Black-owned businesses post signs to stop vandalism, looting
Owners post signs saying it is a black-owned business to stop vandalism and looting. (Source: NBC12)
June 1, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 1:28 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ahead of Sunday night’s protests and curfew, businesses on Broad Street were boarded up to prevent vandalism and looting.

Several businesses had signs that said “notice, this is a black-owned business.”

Community members helped board up Barky’s Music Shop on East Broad Street.

“It’s a notice that it’s a black-owned business and I think one of the resaons is black lives matter, and if we understand and realize that black lives matter, it should be no reason to destroy a black-owned store," owner Marvin Brown said.

Another black-owned business that boarded up was Waller and Company Jewelers. The 120-year-old business was vandalized during Friday night’s protests. Many say it is a staple in the community.

