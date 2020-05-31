Virus adds new concerns to cities as hurricane season begins

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every aspect of American life. Responding to hurricanes is no exception.
And forecasters are warning that this season could also be a busy one.
Coastal cities in Virginia are facing a variety of additional challenges this year.
They include making sure there’s enough shelter space to accommodate social distancing guidelines.
But there are also concerns about falling tax revenues.
Cities need to have funds to run generators and to clean up debris.
Another concern is the resources of relief groups that respond to pandemics as well as hurricanes.
They could be stretched thin if a major storm hits.
