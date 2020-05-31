Unlawful Assembly declared to protesters in Fredricksburg

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredricksburg police say an unlawful assembly was declared to a group of protestors in downtown.
Police say approximately 250 to 300 people gathered in Market Square, then moved to Princess Anne Street where participants blocked both lanes of traffic and traveled on foot in the direction of Route 1.
Protesters struck and pounded on parked vehicles as they walked on Princess Anne Street, according to reports.
After arriving at Route 1, protesters blocked northbound and southbound lanes kneeling on one knee and then walked southbound towards Cowan Boulevard.
As the crowd moved from Princess Anne Street to Cowan Boulevard, which lasted 30 minutes, Fredericksburg Police Officers were present and declared an unlawful assembly.
Officers say they continued to ask protesters to leave the area, which the protesters ignored.
At approximately 8:34 p.m., when the protesters arrived at the intersection of Route 1 and Cowan Boulevard, they made a straight line for Police Headquarters at which time officers deployed gas.
As of 10:30 p.m., police say they are addressing several groups of disruptive protesters in the downtown district.
Some of the groups have thrown rocks at officers.
Fredericksburg Police ask that residents of the downtown district shelter in place until further notice.
No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been made.
The Fredericksburg Police Department says they will remain on heavy patrol the remainder of the night.
City Manager Tim Baroody has declared a Declaration of Local Emergency and curfew for Fredericksburg beginning tonight at 11:30 p.m. and extending through 6:00 a.m. on June 1.
