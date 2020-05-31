Third night of protests erupt in downtown Richmond amid citywide curfew

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The third night of protests erupts in the city of Richmond while a citywide curfew is in effect.
Hundreds of people have gathered in downtown Richmond for the third night in a row to protest the murder of George Floyd, a black man, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck.
It was the latest in a series of deaths of black men and women at the hands of police in America.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney issued a curfew for the city of Richmond after calling the last two nights of unrest in Richmond an “insult to the cause” as protesters took to the streets to demand justice for George Floyd, a man killed by a police officer in Minnesota.
The mayor held a press conference Sunday morning accompanied by members of Richmond City Council and announced that Governor Northam had granted his request for a curfew to begin at 8 p.m. Sunday. The curfew will run until 6 a.m. nightly through Wednesday, June 3.
The road near Richmond Police Department’s headquarters has been blocked off by police from Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.