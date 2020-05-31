Radio One Richmond pauses music for injustices around country

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Radio One Richmond has decided to take a pause for the injustices in the country after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Starting on June 1, Radio Personalities on each station will pause the music for one hour to address our community and the current state of race relations in our listening area and country. Music will be paused at the following times:
- 10 a.m. on WKJS (99.3/105.7 KISS FM,)
- 11 a.m. on WPZZ (Praise 104.7 FM,)
- 3 p.m. on WCDX (iPower 92.1/104.1 FM.)
During these hours, interviews will be conducted from community leaders and government officials as well as opportunities for listeners to call in and be heard.
“One of our tenements at Radio One Richmond is our responsibility to be a voice for our community. Now more than ever, we hold true to that promise,” Mathew Myers, Operations Manager for Radio One Richmond, expressed. “On Monday, we are here to be an outlet and a connection to our listening audience and local officials as we work together to build a better and shared future for all of us in Central Virginia and the country as a whole”.
