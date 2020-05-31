Police: Two dozen people in custody after third night of protests in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say approximately two dozen people are in custody after the third night of protests in the city.
Police say a large group of protestors were in violation of the citywide curfew.
The total number of protestors arrested will be available later on tonight, according to police.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney issued a curfew for the city of Richmond after calling the last two nights of unrest in Richmond an “insult to the cause” as protesters took to the streets to demand justice for George Floyd, a man killed by a police officer in Minnesota.
The mayor held a press conference Sunday morning accompanied by members of Richmond City Council and announced that Governor Northam had granted his request for a curfew to begin at 8 p.m. Sunday.
The curfew will run until 6 a.m. nightly through Wednesday, June 3.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.