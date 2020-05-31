Northam, state leaders call on Virginians to unite following unrest in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam and other state leaders have called on Virginians to unite following protests that occurred in the city of Richmond.
Protests erupted in the streets of Richmond for a second night straight over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney issued a curfew for the city of Richmond after calling the last two nights of unrest in Richmond an “insult to the cause” as protesters took to the streets to demand justice for George Floyd, a man killed by a police officer in Minnesota.
The mayor held a press conference Sunday morning accompanied by members of Richmond City Council and announced that Governor Northam had granted his request for a curfew to begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. Monday.
“I hear you. I know your pain is real. We have all seen too many people harassed, abused and killed by law enforcement officers, in too many places, for too long—just for being black," Governor Northam said in a statement. “I also know that others are exploiting this pain and are now causing violence.”
Attorney General Mark R. Herring issued a statement this morning in response to the protests.
“George Floyd should still be alive, and if he had been white, he almost certainly would be. We know that the criminal justice system treats people differently based on their race—the disparities are documented and undeniable," Attorney General Herring said. “It takes conscious, deliberate work to fix these problems and tear down the systems that created and perpetuate them, and that is where our focus must be. We need to move quickly to reassure Virginians that black lives matter in Virginia, and must make a long-term commitment to invest in laws, policies, and training that will keep all Virginians safe.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.