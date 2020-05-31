Montgomery physician invents hand sanitizing dispenser wristband

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the CDC, hand washing and frequent use of hand sanitizer is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Now, one doctor in Montgomery has invented a device that is helping do just that.
Dr. Stephen Chandler, an Otolaryngologist, used his time during the pandemic to create the “SaniStrap.” A wristband hand sanitizing dispenser that he hopes will help decrease the spread of COVID-19.
“I’m just hoping to get this to as many people as we can to help provide them the hope and confidence to get out and get back to work,” Chandler said.
Unable to perform operations during the pandemic, Chandler said he had to redefine his role as a physician while still trying to “maintain the wellness of the community.” So, along with the help of his wife, he invented the SaniStrap.
The portable and refillable device is meant to be an easy and efficient way for people to sanitize their hands multiple times throughout the day.
“I think that people find value in this because not every hand sanitizer dispenser on the wall is filled,” said Chandler. “Having something available immediately for your own personal use provides a tremendous sense of confidence.”
Chandler said his goal in creating SaniStrap was to help frontline workers and other essential personnel during the pandemic. So far, he said he has had a positive response.
“When you’re walking out of the room, when you’re dealing with patients, you don’t have time, and this is already strapped on,” said Tammy Vickers, Chandler’s assistant of 19 years.
“I get to sanitize my hands before I touch the grocery chart and also when you’re picking up fruit you don’t know whose hands been on there,” Vickers said. “Once you pick up the fruit, you can sanitize and keep moving.”
“I work up front checking in patients,” said healthcare worker Yolanda Ousley. “We have to take their temperatures. They can come in five or however many at a time and it’s easy to just do this, put our gloves on and go on to the next patient.”
Chandler said the device can be used to mitigate the spread of other illnesses, too.
“Any hand transmitted disease: influenza, the common cold, food poisoning. Things of that nature that are transmitted from hand to mouth or nose, this is ideal,” Chandler said.
So far, Chandler has distributed more than 150 SaniStrap wrist bands to essential frontline personnel in the community. Chandler said the device has been so well received that he is having several thousand manufactured for the immediate needs of those at highest risk of exposure and will have more for the general public.
He hopes he can get support from community leaders to help him distribute more at zero cost to those in need.
For more information about Sanistrap you can go to sanistrap.com.
