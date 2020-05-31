Large, peaceful protest underway in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A large non-violent protest is underway in Richmond Sunday morning.
The group gathered on Brown’s Island with the goal of protesting peacefully following two nights of unrest in the city that led to the mayor issuing a curfew. They plan to march towards the state Capitol.
NBC12 estimates the crowd includes hundreds of people. They are demanding justice following the killing of a black man in Minnesota by a white police officer. The death has ignited protests across the United States.
