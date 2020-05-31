2 Capitol Police officers injured during second night of violent protests in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Capitol Police officers were injured and taken to VCU Medical Center during the second night of protests in Richmond Saturday night, after they were struck by objects thrown at them, officials said.
It happened near the Capitol Square main gate at Ninth and Grace streets shortly after 9 p.m.
One officer reported having been struck by a baseball bat, while the other reported being hit by a beer bottle.
Both officers are expected to recover.
