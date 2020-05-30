Virginia Repertory Theater hosts virtual summer camps

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Repertory Theater will be conducting Virginia Rep 2020 summer camps virtually.
The summer camps will offer an accessible online space for creation and connection.
Each camp has been developed with age-appropriate activities that range from pre-recorded content (asynchronous videos) to real-time live instruction (synchronous connection via Google Meet or Zoom).
Virginia Rep’s unique virtual camps provide an exciting and comprehensive understanding of professional theatre performance and production for students from preschool through 12th grade with instruction by some of Virginia’s finest theatre artists and educators.
To register, call the box office at 804-282-2620.
