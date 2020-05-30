Dumpster fires set during second night of protests in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Protests erupted in the streets of Richmond for a second straight over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
Protesters gathered along Broad and Belvidere Streets, making their way around Richmond to outside police headquarters on Grace Street and to Monument Avenue.
Multiple dumpster fires were set in the parking lot and across from the Richmond Police Department Headquarters.
Police dressed in riot gear have arrived on the scene of the fires and guarded the fire trucks as crews extinguished the fires.
NBC12 Kelly Avellino reported that gasoline could be smelled in the air at various points through the night.
Sources also say that random gunshots were fired during the night.
Tear gas has also been deployed multiple times by police as protesters marched through the city.
Protesters also vandalized the J.E.B. Stuart Monument, broke windows and threw objects at officers.
According to reports, protesters threw eggs and hit two to three police cars.
