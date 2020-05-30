Several lottery customer service centers around Virginia begins reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beginning June 1, several lottery customer service centers around Virginia will reopen for business.
Lottery customers can claim prizes of any size in person at these locations that will be reopening:
- Abingdon
- Farmville
- Hampton
- Harrisonburg
- Henrico
- Roanoke
- Woodbridge
The Lottery’s Prize Zone in downtown Richmond will remain closed.
Richmond-area players can use the Lottery’s Prize Zone West, located on East Parham Road in Henrico.
The Lottery is instituting new safety precautions at the reopened offices which includes:
- All customers and employees are required to wear a protective mask.
- Do not bring guests or family members unless they are needed to complete the transaction.
- Customers claiming a prize will receive a claim packet and pen, then return to their car to fill out the form. (Customers can expedite this process by downloading a Virginia Lottery claim form here and filling it out beforehand.)
- When the packet is completed, customers can ask for a ticket for processing and be ready for the next socially distant marked space in line.
- As always, tickets must be signed, and the winner must show a current photo ID and proof of Social Security number. Full instructions are on the Virginia Lottery’s How to Claim page.
- Virginia Lottery employees will be on hand to assist with social distancing directions.
For addresses to all customer service centers in the commonwealth, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.