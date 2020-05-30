GRTC Pulse bus destroyed during overnight protests; service delayed Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC service is being delayed Saturday morning after protesters set a Pulse bus on fire overnight.
Hundreds of people marched down the streets of Richmond on Friday evening to protest George Floyd’s death.
As the night turned violent, protesters set fire to a Pulse bus, leaving it destroyed.
Due to the unrest, GRTC says its Saturday morning service is suspended until at least 9 a.m. Officials also said its possible service will be canceled entirely for the safety of GRTC staff and customers.
Other than the Pulse bus that was destroyed, GRTC officials say all other buses that were in service are safe.
