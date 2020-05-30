New traffic pattern begins on Airport Drive in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin to install a new traffic pattern on Airport Drive (Route 156) as part of the I-64/Airport Drive bridge replacement and interchange improvements project in Henrico County.
The main purpose of the $35 million project is to:
- Replace the I-64 eastbound and westbound bridges over Airport Drive
- Increase vertical clearance on Airport Drive
- Perform all necessary approach work to accommodate this vertical increase.
The project is scheduled to be completed in 2022.
All northbound and southbound lanes will be shifted onto the existing southbound side of Airport Drive for crews to begin work in the northbound lanes.
Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction.
Both directions of traffic are currently operating in the northbound lanes.
The traffic shift will start on June 4 at 6 p.m. and will last until June 5 at 6 a.m. and will be in place until further notice.
