New Kent County hosting COVID-19 testing event
COVID-19 testing. (Source: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 30, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 6:49 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New Kent County will be hosting a COVID-19 testing event for residents.

Testing will be available for residents six years of age and older and who show the following symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of Breath
  • Headache
  • Sore Throat
  • Loss of taste or smell

Residents are asked to pre-register by June 2 at 12 p.m. by calling 804-365-3340.

If you do not have transportation, a mobile testing unit will be able to come to you.

Phones are staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The testing event will take place at New Kent County High School on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

