New Kent County hosting COVID-19 testing event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New Kent County will be hosting a COVID-19 testing event for residents.
Testing will be available for residents six years of age and older and who show the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of Breath
- Headache
- Sore Throat
- Loss of taste or smell
Residents are asked to pre-register by June 2 at 12 p.m. by calling 804-365-3340.
If you do not have transportation, a mobile testing unit will be able to come to you.
Phones are staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The testing event will take place at New Kent County High School on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
