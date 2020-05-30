Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens to install outdoor sculpture exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens will be installing an outdoor sculpture exhibit as they plan to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The outdoor exhibit will be titled, “M&T Bank: Wind, Waves and Light”.
The exhibit will be installed in early June and will feature:
- Large-scale, stainless steel sculptures that move and change with the wind
- The artwork evokes shimmering leaves, flocks of birds, schools of fish
- Waves of light and water
More than a dozen pieces will be located in outdoor areas throughout the garden for guests to enjoy upon reopening through October 18.
The Garden’s other events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those events are:
- Flowers After 5 concerts for June and July. Decisions about August and September dates have not yet been made.
- CarMax Free Fourth of July. The popular free-admission day typically attracts thousands of visitors. The event is scheduled to return with CarMax as a sponsor in 2021.
- M&T Bank Butterflies LIVE! The exhibit’s confined, indoor space makes social distancing impossible.
M&T Bank is transferring their sponsorship to M&T Bank: Wind, Waves and Light.
