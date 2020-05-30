GRTC suspends all services through weekend; Services will resume Monday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The GRTC announced that the company has suspended all services through the weekend. Services will resume on Monday morning.
GRTC will suspend service beginning at 8 p.m. on May 30 and will remain closed through Sunday night.
GRTC plans to begin Monday morning service normally but cautions there may be service delays or changes as conditions warrant.
GRTC says the company may choose to end service early on Monday evening, if possible.
“It is important for GRTC to make space for people to protest this weekend without endangering our GRTC family members," GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm said. "We are closely monitoring this evolving situation in Richmond and will only provide service when we determine it is safe.”
GRTC says no employees or passengers were injured in last night’s protests.
One total vehicle loss occurred to Pulse bus 2004 during the protests.
Virtual counseling is available to GRTC employees through the Employee Assistance Program (EAP).
