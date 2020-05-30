Following months of workplace complaints, Northam proposes on-the-job safety rules for COVID-19

For the past several months, the lack of clear, enforceable rules at the federal and state level prompted complaints from a wide range of advocates, who argued the state needed to take more concrete steps as it begins to reopen. In the case of the state’s poultry industry, which has seen massive outbreaks at plants operated by Tyson Foods and Perdue Farms, the Charlottesville-based Legal Aid Justice Center had already submitted a formal petition for emergency safety rules.