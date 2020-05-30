Flying Squirrels looking for residents making difference through community program

By NBC12 Newsroom | May 30, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 5:59 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are looking for residents in the community who are making a difference through a community program called the “Community All-Star of the Week” program.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels and Elephant Insurance have launched the Community All-Star of the Week program to recognize members of the local community who are helping to ease the impacts of COVID-19 such as:

  • Healthcare Workers
  • First Responders
  • Teachers

“While there is no action on the field at the moment, there are plenty of All-Stars working in our community keeping us safe and healthy,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said.

Selected Community All-Stars will be recognized across the Flying Squirrels’ social media channels, and they will be presented with a gift card to a local restaurant as well as a Flying Squirrels prize pack.

To submit nominations, click here.

