Flying Squirrels looking for residents making difference through community program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are looking for residents in the community who are making a difference through a community program called the “Community All-Star of the Week” program.
The Richmond Flying Squirrels and Elephant Insurance have launched the Community All-Star of the Week program to recognize members of the local community who are helping to ease the impacts of COVID-19 such as:
- Healthcare Workers
- First Responders
- Teachers
“While there is no action on the field at the moment, there are plenty of All-Stars working in our community keeping us safe and healthy,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said.
Selected Community All-Stars will be recognized across the Flying Squirrels’ social media channels, and they will be presented with a gift card to a local restaurant as well as a Flying Squirrels prize pack.
To submit nominations, click here.
