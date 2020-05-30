Collierville restaurant employees suspended after writing 'black people’ on ticket

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Two employees of a Collierville restaurant were suspended indefinitely and the eatery’s owners have apologized for the way two African American customers were treated on Thursday.
Booya’s restaurant owners say the words “black people” were written on a ticket by a waiter to identify the man and woman sitting at the first table on Booya’s outdoor patio.
When Derrick Gray says he got the receipt, he showed it to his companion who was offended and upset.
Gray says when he respectfully explained to the waiter and then his manager that this was inappropriate, he was treated with indifference.
After the receipt went viral, Booya's owners apologized, and realized they had not trained their staff appropriately as they have zero tolerance for discrimination.
“They promise, the owners, Jay and Kim, are going to go through diversity training and they're going to prove it to me when they go --- send me some type of certificate or something so that I will know, and then they're going to put their staff through training,” said Gray.
Gray says reflecting on the event brought him to tears because he's become numb to frequent racist behavior.
The owners, for their part, say their jaws dropped when they learned of the treatment the customers received and immediately reached out to Gray and his companion to apologize.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.