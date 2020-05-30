Can you wear a mask and carry a concealed weapon during the pandemic?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam recently announced everyone must wear a mask while in public.
Many people have been wondering if wearing a mask while carrying a concealed weapon is permitted because of these conditions. Usually, wearing a mask or partial face covering while carrying a concealed weapon is considered a class six felony.
Virginia has been in a state of emergency during the pandemic. Being in a state of emergency is one of the exceptions in the Virginia State Code that allows people to carry concealed weapons while they’re wearing a mask, as long as they have a permit.
Many sheriffs’ departments around central Virginia have received phone calls from people asking for clarification.
“We've been getting a lot of calls from citizens and they want to be sure that they can carry a concealed weapon and wear a mask for this virus and they absolutely can,” Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith said.
Smith and other sheriffs also posted on Facebook to inform the public.
