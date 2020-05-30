After refreshing few days, it gets much hotter by mid-week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The next few days will be refreshing with low humidity, but the heat will come roaring back by the middle part of this upcoming week.
High temperatures will be in the 70s on Sunday and Monday with dry air in place. 80s return on Tuesday, and then the big time heat arrives for Wednesday and Thursday as high temperatures climb into the mid 90s.
Humidity won’t be extreme, but it will be high enough to make it dangerously hot outside on Wednesday with heat indices in the mid 90s. Although mid 90s are not uncommon in the middle of the summer, it is a bit unusual to have high heat this early in the year. That’s why Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.
Temperatures drop into the upper 80s by next weekend, but that is still above average for this time of the year. The warmer than average temperatures show no signs of going anywhere anytime soon. The Climate Prediction Center keeps above average temperatures in the forecast over most of the U.S. as a heat dome builds for at least the next 6 to 10 days.
NBC12 will keep you posted on these summer-like temperatures as we begin the month of June.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.