Virginia State Parks opens more beaches for recreational use

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Parks has opened up more tidal beaches after Gov. Ralph Northam gave them the go-ahead to open back up for recreational use.
The following beaches have opened at these state parks:
- Mason Neck
- Leesylvania
- Widewater
- Caledon
- Westmoreland
- Belle Isle
- York River
- Chippokes
- Kiptopeke
- First Landing
- False Cape
“Guests are advised that beaches at these parks are often small with limited spacing for beach recreation. Some are merely thin strips of sand along the shoreline and are not guarded for swimming,” officials said.
The following protocols are to be followed at the beaches:
- Strict social distancing between non-related groups must be followed
- Groups of more than 10 beachgoers will be prohibited
- No entertainment or programming that generate mass gatherings
- No beach playsets, tents or grouping of umbrellas
- No team sports
“Lakefront beaches at Hungry Mother, Claytor Lake, Smith Mountain Lake, Fairystone, Douthat, Holliday Lake, Bear Creek Lake, Twin Lakes and Lake Anna will remain closed. These beach areas will reopen when adequate staffing is available and additional safety protocols have been developed and implemented,” officials said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.