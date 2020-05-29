Virginia ABC limiting some whiskey purchases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) is limiting some select whiskies, due to sustained popularity and high demand.
ABC officials say many of them are in short supply, and in order to make these products available to as many customers as possible, a purchase limit is now in place of one bottle per day, or per license number.
These products are also not available for online purchase.
- 1792 Bottled in Bond
- 1792 Full Proof Bourbon
- 1792 High Rye Whiskey
- 1792 Single Barrel Bourbon
- Ancient Ancient Age Bourbon 1.75
- Ancient Ancient Age 1 Liter
- Angel’s Envy Cask Strength
- Angel’s Envy Port Barrel
- Angel’s Envy Rye Whiskey
- Blanton Single Barrel 375
- Blanton Single Barrel 750
- Booker’s Bourbon
- Buffalo Trace 1.75
- Buffalo Trace 750
- Bulleit Bourbon Barrel Strength
- Crown Royal Peach
- Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon
- Eagle Rare 10yr 1.75
- Eagle Rare 10yr 375
- Eagle Rare 10yr 750
- Elijah Craig 21 Year Single Barrel Bourbon
- Elmer T Lee
- Henry McKenna Single Barrel 750
- High West A Midwinter Nights Dram
- Jefferson Ocean Aged At Sea Cask Strength
- Jefferson’s Chef’s Collaboration
- Jefferson’s Pichon Baron Oak Cask Finish
- Jefferson’s Reserve Old Rum Cask Finish
- Jefferson’s Reserve Pritchard Hill Cab Cask Finish
- Larceny Barrel Proof
- Michter’s Limited Release Single Barrel 10 Yr Rye
- Michter’s Single Barrel 10 Yr. Bourbon
- Michter’s Toasted Barrel Finish Bourbon
- Michter’s Toasted Sour Mash
- Michter’s US 1 Sour Mash
- Pikesville Rye 110 Proof
- Sazerac Rye 6 Yr
- Stagg Jr.
- Very Old Barton 1.75
- Whistlepig 12 Yr
- Whistlepig 15 Yr
- Whistlepig Cask Strength
- Whistlepig Farm Stock Rye Crop 3
- Suntory Yamazaki 12 Yr Whisky 750
