Richmond enters phase one of reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is officially in phase one of re-opening along with Northern Virginia and Accomack County.
Friday, store owners in the river city welcomed back customers with open arms and ways to keep them safe.
Phase one means non-essential retail and places of worship can operate at 50% capacity. But gyms and places like theaters remain closed.
In Scott’s Addition, the owner of The Dairy Bar, Corey Martin, is excited to have limited customers on his outdoor patio. They closed for the first month of the pandemic and then opened with a limited curbside menu. Martin says it’s been challenging but they are ready.
"We know everybody's hurting. We're no different than anybody else but we're just as happy as everyone else to have our people back and you know it's been a long road. You know it's been tough but different, different times but we're really looking to get back into the groove of things," said Martin.
The owner of Refuge for Men Barbershop in The Fan is celebrating its reopening. Dorothy Reid says expect a temperature check as you walk into the business. They’re also using disposable gowns and handing out hand sanitizer. Grooming businesses can operate at 50% capacity and by appointment only.
“We are super excited. We’re happy to be able to accommodate our clients. We’re happy that a lot of small businesses around Richmond are opening up. So it’s a bit of a celebration for us today,” said Reid.
