Richmond-area restaurants open for outdoor seating, curbside pickup, and delivery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-area restaurants and bars are using curbside, pickup or delivery services during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During Phase One, restaurants may begin offering dining services on their patio at 50% capacity.
- A Sharper Palate, which does catering and events, is offering take home meals for delivery and pickup. You can place an order online.
- Abuelita’s on Midlothian Turnpike is offering curbside pickup. You can order online or by phone at 804-997-2602. This restaurant does not offer outdoor seating.
- Alewife on East Marshall Street is offering pickup. You can order by phone Monday through Saturday by calling 804-325-3426 starting at 3 p.m. and online at 4 p.m. Pickup is from 4-8 p.m. On Sunday the restaurant is doing brunch 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., you can order online until 4:30 p.m. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Arianna’s on Lakeside Avenue is open for takeout and delivery. Just call 804-627-0314 or order online. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Ay Caramba located on 204 East Grace Street, are accepting to-go orders. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Babe’s of Carytown is offering pickup, takeout, and delivery for varying hours. Just call 804-355-9330.
- Beijing on Grove is offering takeout and delivery. You can call 804-288-8875 or use Chop Chop RVA or DoorDash. This restaurant will begin offering outdoor seating, Tuesday, June 2nd, by reservation. You can make a reservation by calling.
- Belmont Butchery in Carytown is offering curbside pickup, just call 804-422-8519.
- Boulevard Burger and Brew is located on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. They’re offering curbside, just call 804-367-3838. The restaurant is planning to open outdoor seating on Tuesday, June 2nd.
- Brook’s Diner is open for takeout from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
- Bryant’s Cider is open Fridays 6-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays until 3-5 p.m.
- Burger Bach is located in Carytown and will offer carryout, curbside pickup, and delivery by calling 804-359-1305. An employee said the restaurant does have outdoor seating, you may make a reservation by calling.
- Capitol Waffle Shop pickup or delivery through Chop Chop RVA, Uber Eats, or DoorDash or by calling 804-644-3052. This restaurant does have limited outdoor seating.
- Carytown Cupcakes is offering in store pickup, curbside pickup, free next day delivery, free UberEats delivery. They’re open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m. You can order online or by calling 804-355-2253.
- Casa del Barco on the Canal Walk is open for takeout or delivery. Order online, or use GrubHub, DoorDash, or Uber Eats. This restaurant is offering outdoor seating, they are taking reservations. Call 804-775-2628.
- Carytown Burgers and Fries on West Cary Street is open for takeout and delivery. Call 804-358-5225.
- Carytown Gyro is offering pickup, if you order online (CarytownGyro.com), or delivery if you order through UberEats and DoorDash. This restaurant is not opening up its patio.
- Chicanos Cocina Bar & Grill on East Main Street is open for delivery, through UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and Chop Chop RVA, or take out and curbside pick up, if you call 804-644-0740 or use their website. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Chopt will accept online orders for pick-up. Deliveries can be made on DoorDash
- City Dogs is offering delivery of its regular menu and take home beer through DoorDash and Eat Street, along with curbside delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cobra Cabana is open on West Marshall Street for curbside pickup and delivery. You can order online as well as by calling 804-303-3577. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, but is not sure when that will be opening.
- Cooper Hawk Winery and Restaurant on West Broad is offering carryout. You can order online. This restaurant has a patio but is not sure when it will open.
- Coppola’s Deli in Carytown is open for takeout only. Their hours are 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. You can call 804-359-6969.
- Cuisine A La Carte is offering curbside pick-up or delivery of boxed lunches and frozen dinners.
- Curbside Cafe on Hanover Avenue is offering takeout and delivery. Call 804-355-7008. This restaurant does have outdoor seating. It is reservation only, just call.
- Deep Run Roadhouse is open 7 days a week for delivery and curbside pickup. You can order by calling 804-740-6301. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- DeFazio’s Catering is taking orders for dinners that can be picked up on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Email coleen@defazioscatering.com or call 804-337-9561 to place an order.
- Early Bird Biscuit is open Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-noon. They have two locations, one in the Fan at 119 North Robinson Street the other at 1221 Bellevue Avenue.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels all Richmond locations are open for carryout or order ahead. Monday - Friday 5 a.m. - 1 p.m. Weekends: 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Fat Dragon on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard is offering curbside and delivery, you can call them at 804-354-9888 or use DoorDash or Chop Chop RVA. This restaurant does not have any outdoor seating.
- Firebirds has a Firebirds Family Meal Deal starting at $29.95 for four people. Curbside and Deliveries are available as well. Richmond location will not open up patio until Phase Two. Henrico location does have its patio open.
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse at Stony Point Fashion Park is open for curbside pickup. Their hours are 12-8 p.m.; you can place orders over the phone at 804-272-7755 or on their website. You can order delivery using UberEats.
- The Franklin Inn on North Cleveland Street is offering carryout, just call 804-716-9493. They have one table outside, for reservation only primarily.
- Greek on Cary is offering pickup, if you call 804-257-7277, and delivery through UberEats. They are open Tuesday through Saturday 12-8 p.m. and Sunday 12-5 p.m. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, first come first served.
- Greek Taverna will offer curbside and deliver, 4-8 p.m. You can call them at 804-477-6216, or visit their website. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- The Grill at Libbie and Patterson is offering curbside pickup everyday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Just call 804-285-0002. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, but is waiting to open it until Phase Two.
- Growlers To Go is still open, but is also offering pickup and delivery. Just call 804-367-3073 or order online.
- HogsHead Cafe on West Broad Street is offering curbside, takeout, or delivery. You can call 804-308-0281 or use the Toast TakeOut app. This restaurant does have a patio, you can call to make a reservation, but is asking diners to limit time to 90 minutes.
- Home Sweet Home in Carytown is open for pickup if you call 804-355-9000 and delivery, if you use Ubear Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash. This restaurant has a patio, first come first served.
- Ironclad Coffee Roasters on East Grace Street for carryout or delivery. Visit their website for details on their ordering app.
- I-Thaiz Restaurant on Courthouse Road is offering curbside, takeout, or delivery. Call 804-594-6922 or message them on Facebook. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, it is first come first served.
- Jean Jacques Bakery in Carytown is open Tuesday through Saturday 7 a.m.-5 p.m. They’re offering pickup and curbside. Just call 804-355-0666.
- Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint on Grove Avenue is offering takeout and delivery. Call 804-285-1758 or order online. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, but they’re not opening until June 5th.
- Jadean’s Smokin’ Six O on West Briar Drive is offering takeout, curbside pickup, and free delivery, for orders over $20. This restaurant has picnic tables for eating, but you can’t drink alcohol.
- Jean Jacques Bakery, Tuesday - Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday’s 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jo Jo’s Famous NY Style Pizza will be offering curbside services. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Kilwins in Carytown is offering curbside pickup and carryout. Just call 804-358-5000.
- La Bodega is offering takeout and delivery through GrubHub, Chop Chop RVA, Uber Eats, and Postmates.
- Latitude Seafood Co. in Stony Point Fashion Park is open 12-8 p.m. for curbside or delivery. Just call 804-729-8441 or use ChowNow, GrubHub, or DoorDash. The restaurant will have outdoor seating, it is first come first served.
- Ledo Pizza accepting online orders for pick-up. Deliveries can be made on GrubHub or DoorDash. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Legends Grille is offering online orders for pickup only. Deliveries can be made on GrubHub or DoorDash. This restaurant does offer outdoor seating, first come first served.
- xxx Mama J’s is offering to go and delivery, curbside is available upon request. Call 804-225-7449.
- The Mantu in Carytown is offering to go and delivery. You can use Uber Eats, DoorDash, and GrubHub.
- Mary Angela’s Pizzeria in Carytown is offering curbside, pickup, and delivery. Just call 804-353-2333. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Mekong on West Broad Street is offering takeout 12-8 p.m. Call 804-288-8929. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Mezeh Mediterranean Grill at Reynold’s Crossing is open for curbside, carryout, and delivery. You can order through the Mezeh website and app as well as through GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, but has not decided when it will open.
- Mi Hacienda on Midlothian Turnpike is offering takeout Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m., just call 804-560-6994 or go online. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, they are taking reservations for the weekend.
- Mom’s Siam is offering to go and delivery within 2 miles. Just call 804-359-7606.
- Momotaro Sushi, located in Carytown, is doing takeout, if you call 804-355-0060, or delivery through GrubHub and UberEats. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Montana Gold Bread Co. on West Cary Street has its lobby open to three customers at a time and is also offering curbside pickup.
- Perch RVA on West Broad Street is offering pickup if you order online. The restaurant is closing its parking lot for outdoor seating.
- Pho 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia is offering pick-up orders. Deliveries can be made through GrubHub and DoorDash.
- Pho Luca’s on West Cary Street is offering takeout/curbside. They’re open between 12-9 p.m. Just call 804-254-9588.
- The Pit and the Peel in Carytown is doing carryout, if you call 804-359-0200, and delivery through GrubHub.
- Pizza & Beer of Richmond on West Cary Street is offering takeout and delivery. You can order through their website, Chop Chop RVA, Toast TakeOut, or you can call 804-242-0889. This restaurant will open its patio Tuesday, June 2nd, by reservation only.
- Rappahannock Restaurant is offering curbside pickup and delivery. You may read their menu here.
- River City Diner will offer a limited menu. Check each location for hours. Call 804-897-9518. This restaurant does offer outdoor seating, first come first served.
- River City Roll is offering carryout and curbside from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Orders may be made on their website.
- The Robin Inn on Park Avenue is offering carryout Tuesday through Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, just for food, not alcohol.
- Rock Falls Tavern on Hathaway Road is offering curbside or carryout, by calling 804-272-9470, and delivery, using DoorDash and Uber Eats.
- Rostov’s Coffee and Tea, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., front and back entrances
- Saltbox Oyster Co. has gift cards available for purchase. Click here for more information. The restaurant is also doing Friday Night Fish Fry Take Away events. More information here.
- Sen Organic - Small Plate is offering takeout and delivery. Call 804-355-0736 or check out their website. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, they are taking both reservations as well as walk ins.
- Shakedown Eats food truck is taking orders if customers call 804-363-8206. It’s open daily from noon-7pm, set up on Mulberry St. right beside Cary St. Café.
- Smohk BBQ on West Leigh Street has takeout and curbside pickup. Just call 804-278-6326.
- Siné Irish Pub will offer pickup and curbside, home delivery through DoorDash. Hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Sticks Kabob Shop will make deliveries on ChopChopRVA
- Sub Central on Midlothian Turnpike is offering carryout.
- Jon Smith Subs on Midlothian Turnpike is offering curbside pickup if you order online and delivery through DoorDash.
- The Local Eatery and Pub is open 12-7 p.m. You may place an order for pickup by calling 804-218-0507. The restaurant does have a patio and are not taking reservations.
- Poe’s Pub on East Main Street is offering to go or curbside orders, if you call 804-648-2120, or delivery through their website or GrubHub. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, first come first served.
- Toast on Three Chopt Road is doing curbside. You can call 804-525-4525. You may also order delivery through UberEats and GrubHub. This location does not have outdoor seating.
- Vietnam One on West Broad Street is offering curbside takeout. Just call 804-289-3838. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Anokha is open for pickup and delivery. Just call 804-360-8686 or order online. Deliveries can be arranged through DoorDash or Uber Eats. This restaurant is opening its patio on June 6th.
- Azzurro on River Road is doing curbside pickup 5-9 p.m. Just call 804-282-1509. This restaurant does have outdoor seating available, Thursday through Sunday with two seatings, 5-7 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., by reservation only. You can make a reservation by calling during business hours.
- Beach House is open 5-9 p.m. for takeout and delivery. Call 804-612-6116 or use Uber Eats. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, it is first come first served.
- Boychick’s Deli is offering pickup and delivery from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Burger Bach in Short Pump is offering curbside pickup, by calling 804-716-6748 or ordering online, as well as delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats.
- Carytown Coffee in Midlothian is doing carryout orders. They’re located on Colony Crossing Place.
- Casa del Barco in Short Pump is open for takeout or delivery. Order online, or use GrubHub, DoorDash, or Uber Eats.
- Casa Italiana on Three Chopt Road is offering curbside pickup. You can order online. This restaurant hopes to have a patio open over the next few days.
- Capriccio’s Italian Restaurant on 9127 West Broad Street is currently donating 172 pizzas to hospitals, fire stations, retirement homes and police stations. Anyone who calls or stops by is able to get a free medium cheese pizza. Takeout and delivery services are Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. This restaurant does not have any outdoor seating.
- CraftedRVA on Libbie Mill is offering carryout and delivery online or over the phone at 804-554-2738. This restaurant does have outdoor seating.
- Frostings Bake Shop in Glen Allen is offering takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup for cupcakes and custom-made cakes. Their hours are Monday through Friday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays: 12 p.m.-5 p.m. You can call 804-360-2712.
- Gojo Ethiopian Restaurant located on West Broad Street in Glen Allen is open for pickup and delivery. Their hours are Tuesday through Friday 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Grapevine Restaurant will be providing curbside and delivery. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, call 804-440-9100 to make a reservation, walkins are fine on weekdays.
- Groovin Gourmets in Henrico will do pickups on Tuesdays and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Beer and wine will be offered to-go. Anyone 21 years of age or older must present a valid photo ID at the time of pickup.
- Growlers To Go is still open, but is also offering pickup and delivery. Just call 804-367-3073 or order online.
- Hurley’s Tavern on Cox Road in Glen Allen is offering curbside pickup online and GrubHub delivery. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Ironclad Sports Bar and Grill on McDonough Street is offering carryout call 804-233-2400. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, it is first come first served.
- JJ’s Grille is open for carryout orders from 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m., just call 804-755-6229. You may also order delivery through UberEats. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, it is first come first served. You can call ahead to be put on a waiting list.
- Latitude Seafood Co. in Midlothian is open 4-8 p.m. for curbside or delivery. Just call 804-379-8100 or use ChowNow, GrubHub, or DoorDash.
- Leonardo’s Pizza and Pasta on West Broad Street in Glen Allen is doing curbside and delivery, order online or over the phone at 804-346-3333. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, it’s first come first served.
- Organic Krush in Short Pump is offering Pick-up curbside, which you can order online, or use free delivery through DoorDash. Their hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Their outdoor seating is limited.
- Mezeh Mediterranean Grill at Short Pump is open for curbside, carryout, and delivery. You can order through the Mezeh website and app as well as through GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats. This restaurant does have outdoor seating. First come first served.
- Pizza Express on Quioccasin Road is offering contactless deliver and pickup.
- Rise Biscuit in Short Pump is doing curbside pickup on their website as well as delivery through GrubHub, Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Postmates. They’re open 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Sandston Smokehouse on Williamsburg Road is doing carryout, if you call 804-322-7400, as well as delivery. This restaurant has limited outdoor seating, first come first served.
- The Tavern at Triangle Park on Patterson Avenue is offering takeout and curbside. Just call 804-282-8620. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, first come first served.
- West Coast Provisions - 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
- World of Beer Richmond/Short Pump will offer curbside services from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. First line responders such as military, nurses, doctors, EMT’s, etc. will get 50% off. Orders can also be placed and delivered through UberEats. The 50% off coupon does not work through the UberEats app. For more information, click here.
- Padow’s Hams & Deli is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for curbside, carryout, and delivery. Call 804-965-6262 or contact GrubHub, Uber Eats & DoorDash.
- Tanglewood Ordinary, Friday-Saturday 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., will be texting customers when their orders are ready.
- Ay Caramba Mexican Restaurant is offering pickup, curbside, or free delivery. They’re open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Call 804-735-5078. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Burger Bach in Midlothian is offering curbside pickup, by calling 804-594-5525 or ordering online, as well as delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub and Uber Eats. This restaurant has outdoor seating, first come first served.
- Casa del Barco in Chesterfield Towne Center is open for takeout or delivery. Order online, or use GrubHub, DoorDash, or Uber Eats. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, by reservation only, just call 804-593-5006 or you can do it online.
- Gino’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant located on 6429 Centralia Road will offer free meals to families in need. To receive a free meal, all you have to do is call and place your order, and the bill will be paid.
- Great Harvest Bread in Midlothian is open for take-out and delivery orders. They are also taking donations to bake bread for the food bank and boxed lunches for hospital staff.
- The Reserve at the Highlands on Highland Glen Drive is doing takeout and delivery. Call them at 804-796-5805. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, they are taking reservations.
- River’s Bend Bar and Grill is offering takeout and delivery. You can order online or, if you would like one of their specials, order over the phone at 804-530-9953. They’re open 12-9 p.m., but delivery orders stop at 8. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, you can make a reservation by calling.
- River City Diner will offer a limited menu. Check each location for hours. Call 804-897-9518. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, first come first served.
- Taste of India in Midlothian is offering curbside takeout of its full menu, including beer, wine and frozen dishes.
- Sergio’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Midlothian is doing curbside carryout. You can call 804-744-0111 or 804-489-1183. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- The Shaved Duck in Midlothian is doing takeout orders, just call 804-379-7505 or order online. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, you can make a reservation, but for the most part it is first come first served.
- Sibley’s BBQ on Winfree Street in Chester is offering takeout. Call them at 804-748-3299.
- South Beach House is open for takeout and delivery 5-9 p.m. Just call 804-608-0048. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, first come first served.
- Chesterfield Economic Development launched “Chesterfield Eats to Go” which compiles all the restaurants in the county offering services - learn more and check out the list, HERE.
- Jon Smith Subs on Midlothian Turnpike will offer free deliveries with UberEats, online ordering and pickups. This restaurant has limited outdoor seating.
- Cold Harbor Restaurant in Mechanicsville is open for breakfast and lunch, takeout only. Their hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 6 a.m.-3 p.m.. Just call 804-746-4333.
- Gus’ Italian Cafe in Mechanicsville is open for carryout. Call 804-730-9620 to order. This restaurant has limited outdoor seating on nice days, first come first served.
- Hanover Tavern is doing takeout Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Call 804-537-5050 to order. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, they take both reservations and walkins.
- Kreggers Tap and Table in Ashland is offering curbside, if you call 804-299-2176 or if you order online and delivery through GrubHub. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, they take both reservations and walkins.
- Industrial Taphouse is offering takeout, curbside and delivery from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. daily. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, first come first served.
- Rise and Shine Diner in Ashland is offering curbside pickup. Just call 804-368-8536
- Riverbound Cafe in Mechanicsville is offering curbside takeout Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m., call 804-559-3663.
- Sugar Sweet Dessert Cafe & Bar in Ashland is open for curbside pickup. You can order online.
- Vito’s Italian Restaurant will provide delivery or curbside pickup. Just call 804-550-3601. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating, but is hoping to have some in the future.
The New Kent Chamber of Commerce compiled a full list of restaurants that you can find, HERE.
Luca Restaurant is offering take out and deliver. Orders may be made on GrubHub. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, first come first served.
Four Seasons on Old Buckingham Road is offering takeout, curbside, and delivery within a five mile radius. You can call 804-598-9133. This restaurant does have outdoor seating for customers to eat their carryout orders.
- Alexander’s, located on West Bank Street in Old Towne, is open Tuesday through Saturday for takeout and curbside, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., just call 804-733-7134. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Big Mike’s Burger Shoppe, located on County Drive, is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., just call 804-721-3605.
- Boppers Malt Shop, located on North Sycamore Street in Old Towne is offering takeout and curbside 12-7 p.m., just call 804-324-5756.
- Brothers Pizza is offering carryout and delivery through GrubHub.
- Burnette’s Baked Goods & Restaurant, located on North Sycamore Street in Old Towne is open 9 a.m-3 p.m Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday for takeout and delivery, just call 804-668-5902.
- Buttermilk Bakery, located on East Bank Street in Old Towne, is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. for takeout and delivery, just call 804-242-0027.
- Charlotte’s Chicken & Waffles, located on High Street in Old Towne, is offering takeout and delivery Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and brunch on Sunday, just call 804-943-7989.
- Croaker’s Spot, located on River Street in Old Towne is open for takeout and curbside 4-8 p.m. (9 p.m. on weekends), just call 804-957-5635. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- DJ’s Rajun Cajun is on North Sycamore Street in Old Towne. They’re offering takeout and deliver Wednesday through Saturday 2-8 p.m., just call 804-704-8940. This restaurant has outdoor seating, first come first served.
- The Dixie, located on North Sycamore Street in Old Towne, is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for takeout and curbside, just call 804-732-7425.
- Franken Stube , located on Rives Road is open Wednesday and Friday 12-6 p.m. for takeout/curbside, just call 804-805-2482.
- King’s Barbecue, located on South Crater Road, is offering takeout/curbside Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., just call 804-732-0975.
- Konran, located on West Old Street in Old Towne, is open 12 p.m.-9 p.m. for curbside and takeout, just call 804-722-3342. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Local Vibe Café, located on North Market Street in Old Towne, is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., just call 804-324-4562.
- Longstreet’s, located on North Sycamore Street in Old Towne is offering takeout, just call for hours, 804-722-4372. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, first come first served.
- Mad Italian Pasta & Steak, located on South Crater Road, is offering takeout/curbside from 12-9 p.m., just call 804-732-9268. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Maria’s Old Town 21 on West Old Street in Old Towne is open Monday through Saturday, 12-8 p.m. for takeout and delivery. Just call 804-862-3100. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, first come first served.
- NISA THAI, located on North Sycamore Street in Old Towne, is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. for takeout and curbside, just call 804-324-4490. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Old Towne’s Alibi, located on North Sycamore Street in Old Towne, is offering takeout and delivery 11 a.m.-8 p.m., just call 804-479-3566. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, first come first served.
- Rinkeydink Café, located on South Crater Road, is offering takeout/curbside Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., just call 804-861-0230. This restaurant does not have outdoor seating.
- Roma Ristorante Italiano, located on County Drive, is offering takeout/curbside 10:30 a.m-10 p.m., just call 804-861-0414. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, first come first served.
- Saucy’s Bar-B-Q, located on 5th & Bollingbrook Streets in Old Towne is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., just call 804-904-3075 X1.
- Shut Yo Mouf Soul Food, located on North Market Street in Old Towne is open 12-4 p.m. (until 6 p.m. on weekends) for takeout and delivery. Call 804-503-1253.
- Simona’s Pizzaria, located on Medical Park Blvd, is offering takeout/curbside 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., just call 804-862-4411. This restaurant does have outdoor seating, it is first come first served.
- Tramonto Ristorante, located on North Sycamore Street in Old Towne, is open Wednesday through Monday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. for takeout and curbside pickup, just call 804-324-4677. This restaurant does offer outdoor seating, they take both reservations and walkins.
- Trapezium Brewing, located on 3rd Street in Old Towne, is offering takeout and delivery 12-7 p.m., just call 804-477-8704.
- Wabi-Sabi, located on Bollingbrook Street in Old Towne is offering takeout and delivery Wednesday through Sunday 2-8 p.m., just call 804-862-1365.
- The Yankee Coffee Shoppe, located on South Crater Road, is offering curbside/takeout Thursday through Monday, 6 a.m.-1 p.m., just call 804-861-4990.
- Arby’s is offering a drive-thru deal each week and no coupons are required to get the deal.
- Applebee’s is offering takeout and curbside. You can order online or call.
- Bonefish Grill is delivering through UberEats and DoorDash, guests can also take advantage of 20% off carryout when they call to place an order with their local Bonefish Grill to pick up.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering pick up or delivery. Order online to use code ‘SPRING15’ to receive 15% off your order or for Free Delivery, use code ‘SPRINGFREE.’
- Firehouse Subs will be offering counter service for take out orders, Rapid Rescue on-line ordering system, call-in orders via phone and third party delivery services and drive-thru services
- Gelati Celesti locations are open for curbside pickup. You can order pints and quarts by calling 804-200-0600. You have from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. to place orders, 12-9 p.m. to pickup.
- The Local Eatery & Pub on West Main street is open from 12-7 p.m. for curbside pickup and delivery. Call 804-358-1862 to order.
- Longhorn Steakhouse is providing curbside To Go service, featuring its signature selection of quality steak and other LongHorn favorites. LongHorn Family Meal Deals are also available starting at $9 per person for a family of four, allowing families to choose a shareable entrée, hand-chopped salad and four sides. Guests can also order fresh steak cuts from the LongHorn Steak Shop, accompanied by LongHorn’s bold proprietary seasoning and instructions from LongHorn’s expert Grill Masters on how guests can prepare them at home. Beer and wine can also be ordered at select locations. Guests can call their restaurant or place orders online at LongHornSteakhouse.com.
- Hooters is only doing takeout and delivery. Check online for all locations.
- Marco’s Pizza is providing curbside and delivery.
- Mission BBQ is available now for curbside pickup or free local delivery on orders over $25 until 4/11. To order, call your local Mission BBQ.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering free deliveries on orders of $10 or more placed on its website and the Moe’s app until April 10.
- Noodles & Company ALL LOCATIONS will offer pickup, curbside and delivery from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Orders can be placed online or on the app. Gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian and vegan options are available.
- Olive Garden is offering free deliveries for orders over $40 (fee waived) and ToGo made easy with online ordering, payment and carside pick-up. Beer and wine is also available to order in select locations. In addition, starting at $12.99, guests can enjoy two nights of comfort food with Buy One, Take One – now ToGo – featuring guests classic favorites like Chicken Parmigiana, Fettuccine Alfredo, Lasagna, Baked Ziti, Cheese Ravioli and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. To place an order and view additional details, visit OliveGarden.com.
- Outback Steakhouse offers curbside takeaway or delivery. Free delivery through April 30.
- Sedona Taphouse offers curbside services and delivery. They have have locations in Glen Allen, Midlothian and Colonial Heights that are offering half off beer and wine to go.
- Subway locations are offering delivery and take-out options. Check with your local restaurant for hours of operations and deals.
- Terraza on Staples Mill Road is open from 12-8 p.m. for pickup and delivery through DoorDash.
- TGI Friday’s is offering curbside or delivery, just check your local restaurant for details.
- Zoes Kitchen will accept online orders for pick-up. Deliveries can be made on UberEats and DoorDash
Don’t see your restaurant on the list? Send an email with details to NBC12′s Olivia Ugino at olivia.ugino@nbc12.com.