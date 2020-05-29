3rd inmate dies of coronavirus at Buckingham; 7th to die in state

The Virginia Department of Corrections reports a seventh Virginia inmate has died due to COVID-19. (Source: Associated Press)
May 29, 2020 at 5:34 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 5:39 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections reports a seventh Virginia inmate has died due to COVID-19.

According to the information posted on VADOC’s site, the death was reported at Buckingham Correctional Center. This is the third death at that facility - it previously reported the state’s fourth and sixth inmate deaths.

No information has been released about the inmate at this time, including whether or not pre-existing conditions played a role in the death.

There are now a total of 113 cases at Buckingham, but Dillwyn Correctional Center continues to have the largest outbreak with 322 cases.

Find more information on inmate testing, cases and deaths here.

