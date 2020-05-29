Police seek information in connection to assault that left man fighting for life

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking the public to come forward with any information in connection to an aggravated assault that left a man fighting for his life.
Police were called on Friday, May 8, around 5:47 p.m. to the 1400 block of Minefee Street for the report of an assault.
At the scene, officers found a 53-year-old man with a life-threatening head injury. Detectives determined that he had been assaulted with a firearm.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he is still recovering.
Detectives believe he was attacked by three men but have limited details on their descriptions.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
