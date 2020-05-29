Phase One for Richmond City offices, facilities begins Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond entered Phase One of reopening on Friday, and city offices and facilities will enter their Phase One operations on Monday, which largely entails the phasing in of limited in-person services in key city facilities.
The following city facilities will be open to the public by appointment only, starting Monday:
- City Hall (with the exception of the Richmond Registrar’s Office and certain other first floor services)
- 730 East Broad Street
- Animal Care and Control
- Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities administrative building
- DPU plants and external campus
- DPW external campus
- Richmond Police, Fire, and Emergency Communications headquarters
The first floor of City Hall will be open for walk-in payment services, but only certain departments will be open. For a full list, click here.
Face coverings will be required in all local government buildings and when interacting with government employees. To schedule appointments, residents should reference the city website or this list of city services available at this time.
The Department of Social Services will remain closed to the public. Clients should reference this document to learn how to best access services and apply for benefits.
