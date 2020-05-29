News to Know for May 29: Mask mandate begins; Richmond enters Phase One; Dominion demolition details; Unsettled weather continues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Before you head anywhere today, make sure you bring your mask! More on that later, but first...
Luckily, there is some good news! Today and tomorrow will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms before lots of sunshine Sunday. So save those outdoor plans for then!
Heading to the store? The salon? A restaurant? Better bring a mask!
Friday also marks a big change in the state: to go into a public building or business, you will have to wear a mask. Here’s a look at all the details and exceptions.
Law enforcement should not be involved, but that’s where things get tricky. Northam says business owners should try to resolve issues with a non-mask wearing customer, but can ultimately refuse service. And that could lead to problems.
The city of Richmond joins the rest of that in Phase One of the governor’s reopening plan. That means many businesses will be able to reopen with limited capacity.
Salons, barbershops and places like tattoo shops must operate by appointment only. See the full list of guidelines to know what to expect here,
All of Virginia’s beaches can reopen to the public today. That includes recreational activities and fishing.
Governor Northam says there will be strict rules on social distancing - No more than 10 people are allowed per group.
The DMV is reopening several offices in Virginia today. That includes the Richmond Central location on West Broad Street and the Chesterfield office on Johnston Willis Drive. But you have to make an appointment first.
In addition, the DMV is extending the validity of driver’s licenses and other important forms. Driver’s licenses expiring before July 31st, are extended for 90 days, to August 31st.
Governor Northam says it’s still at least a week away. The governor says the trends are pointing in the right direction, but more data is needed before restrictions can be relaxed any further.
Northam says the earliest the state would move into Phase 2 would be June 5.
More than 41,000 Virginians have now tested positive and 1,338 have died from coronavirus. Find a full breakdown here.
A seventh inmate has also died of coronavirus in the state. It’s the third death at Buckingham Correctional Center. There are now a total of 113 cases at Buckingham, but Dillwyn Correctional Center continues to have the largest outbreak with 322 cases.
Cheering protesters torched a Minneapolis police station that the department was forced to abandon as three days of violent protests spread to nearby St. Paul and angry demonstrations flared across the U.S over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.
Today, NASA will hold a briefing to discuss details about tomorrow’s SpaceX flight.
It’s their second chance to launch two astronauts on a private spacecraft after Wednesday’s attempt was scrubbed due to bad weather. The mission is the final major test for SpaceX to get certification to take astronauts to and from the International Space Station.
You can watch it all live on our website and our Facebook page Saturday afternoon.
The old Dominion building downtown is coming down, which means lots of road closures in the city. And some of them started yesterday.
3,300 pounds of explosives will be used to implode the 21-story office tower, starting in the basement and working its way up.
Saturday’s demolition is scheduled for 7 a.m. Here’s everything you need to know.
