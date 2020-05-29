A look at how restaurant inspections have changed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As Richmond restaurants begin entering Phase One, we wanted to know how restaurant inspections will adjust to the new guidelines.
When it comes to what inspectors are looking for, the Environmental Health Manager for the Henrico Health District says they are making sure restaurants are following the Governor’s Phase One guidelines, which for restaurants includes disinfecting surfaces every two hours and providing employees with additional short breaks to give employees the chance to wash their hands.
As for how inspections are working, nly routine inspections are being done in person. Follow up inspections, complaint inspections, as well as pre-opening of restaurants are now done over zoom or facetime.
As an example, if you take a look at this follow up inspection for the Buffalo Wild Wings in Glen Allen, you can see it was done virtually... A manager emailing pictures of cleaned equipment.
