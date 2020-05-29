Hundreds gather to protest George Floyd’s death in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of people marched down Broad Street in Richmond on Friday evening to protest George Floyd’s death.
The protest started in Monroe Park around 8:30 p.m. and made its way to the Capitol.
Demonstrators could be seen marching down Broad Street chanting “no justice, no peace,” “black lives matter” and “George Floyd.”
NBC12′s Karina Bolster reports protests started out peaceful but demonstrators have started to get rowdy - spray painting and knocking over barricades. A Wells Fargo Bank window was also broken at the intersection of Grace and Second Street.
A dumpster and a police cruiser were also set on fire near the Richmond Police Department headquarters.
A protester also physically touched an NBC12 photojournalist and slapped the camera out of his hands. Bolster said she was struck in the back of the head by a protester with a water bottle and her phone was knocked out of her hand.
Protests and outrage have ignited across the country as many demand action in the death of George Floyd, who died after a white police officer in Minneapolis was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter
