Hopewell playgrounds reopening, summer events and programs canceled

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell’s playgrounds will reopen for public use starting Saturday, May 30.
Hopewell Recreation and Parks Department said restrooms, pavilions, and some athletic facilities will remain closed to discourage large groups from gathering.
Citizens are asked to follow these guidelines when at a city park:
- Groups of more than ten (10) persons are prohibited from gathering at all public parks
- Social distancing should be practiced at all times by staying at least six feet away from all other persons (other than those residing in the same household)
- Stay home if you feel sick or develop symptoms such as a fever or cough
- Continue to practice safe hygiene as often as possible
Visitors should be aware that playground equipment is not disinfected as part of department’s regular maintenance.
Officials also said the Rockin’ on the River Concert Series and Fireworks on the Appomattox has been canceled.
