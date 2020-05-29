Henrico Schools employee present at meal distributions tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico County Public Schools employee who was present at meal distributions at Longan Elementary School has tested positive for coronavirus.
The school became aware of the case on Thursday, May 28. According to the district, the employee was at the school’s “grab and go” event on Friday, May 22.
Although the health department told HCPS that the risk is low, anyone who visited the Longan Elementary School is encouraged to isolate and monitor their symptoms.
The school will undergo a thorough sanitizing process prior to Friday’s meal distribution event.
