Friday Forecast: Hot and humid with showers and strong storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Unsettled weather continues into the start of the weekend then lots of sunshine Sunday!
FRIDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. An isolated strong storm possible during the afternoon and early evening with gusty winds, hail, and downpours will be the main concern. Highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms during the midday and early afternoon. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%) Humidity drops during the afternoon.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers and storms late in the day and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
