Fourth positive rabies case of 2020 confirmed in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said the fourth positive rabies case of 2020 in the county has been confirmed.
On May 28, Henrico Police Animal Protection was called to the 6700 block of Trestle Lane for a sick raccoon.
“It was reported to officers that a dog had contact with the suspected sick raccoon and killed it,” Henrico police said.
The raccoon was tested and the results came back positive for rabies.
The dog that was involved got a rabies booster and is being quarantined at the owner’s home.
No additional exposures to any animals or humans.
“Henrico Police Animal Protection reminds everyone to be sure to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure the safety of their pets and our community. Please report abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at (804) 501-5000,” Henrico police said.
