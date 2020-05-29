Fireworks safety tips for the 4th!

(WWBT) - Independence Day is approaching and we have all you need to know about safety tips and laws for fireworks in Virginia.
While there are a variety of places to go this 4th of July to watch fireworks, if you plan on buying your own, make sure you’re aware of the rules for fireworks in Virginia.
Legal in Virginia:
- Sparklers
- Fountains
- Pharaoh’s serpents
- Pinwheels
- Whirligigs
Prohibited in Virginia:
- Firecrackers
- Skyrockets
- Torpedoes
- Exploding fireworks
- Fireworks that travel laterally into the air
While this is the case for most places in Virginia, some local laws may vary. Be sure to check out the laws for your specific county before setting off any fireworks.
Safety tips:
- Read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting
- Never give fireworks to children & have an adult nearby
- Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks
- Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away
- Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles
- Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water
- Always have a bucket of water and water hose nearby
- Do not experiment with homemade fireworks
