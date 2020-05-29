CFD: Church fire caused by oily rags

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Investigators believe oily rags caused a fire at a Charlottesville church Wednesday, May 27.
Emergency crews responded to University Baptist Church around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters quickly found a small fire and extinguished it.
The city’s fire marshals determined oily rags used for refinishing wood fixtures by church volunteers had spontaneously caught fire.
No injuries were reported, and minimal damage occurred at the church.
The Charlottesville Fire Department says the fire alarm provided an early notification that helped to prevent greater loss.
The fire marshals are reminding folks to never leave oily rags in a pile but instead take them outside and let them dry.
05/29/2020 Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:
Charlottesville, Va. - Fire investigators determine oily rags spontaneously caught fire at the University Baptist Church. The fire alarm provided early notification, preventing greater loss.
Yesterday evening, just after 7:00 p.m. firefighters from the Ridge Street Station were notified and arrived within minutes to the 1200 block of West Main Street. The emergency crews immediately entered the church and began searching for the source of the smoke. Firefighters found a small fire and extinguished it quickly. No injuries were reported and minimal damage occurred at the University Baptist Church.
The fire alarm installed and properly maintained by the church provided an early notification to the Charlottesville Fire Department who rapidly responded to prevent greater loss.
The city’s fire marshals determined oily rags used for refinishing wood fixtures by church volunteers, caught fire spontaneously, and burned in the sanctuary. According to the National Fire Protection Association, oily rags contribute to more than 900 fires annually. The fire marshals remind the community to never leave oily rags in a pile but instead take them outside and let them dry.
