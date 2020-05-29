Autism Society debuts new challenge to replace canceled event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Autism Society of Central Virginia is canceling its 18th Annual 5K and Family Fun Day.
This is their largest fundraising event of the year, and the money raised supports local programs designed to help kids with autism.
The Autism Society is trying something new this year though. The 54-day challenge is an interactive, virtual run/walk event where participants pick a distance to complete over the course of 54 days.
The 54 days represents the 1 in 54 people who are diagnosed with autism.
NBC12′s Anthony Antoine has been involved with the Autism Society for the past two years and is participating in the run/walk to help raise money.
Prizes will be given for the most miles completed and the money raised.
Registration is open now. The challenge begins on June 8 and ends on July 31. For more information and to sign up, click here.
