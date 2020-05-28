Yes, disobeying Virginia’s mask order could carry a criminal charge. But Northam appears to be counting on compliance.

Northam’s chief of staff, Clark Mercer, later added that the governor had taken the option of criminally enforcing the new requirement “off the table.” But the full text of the order, released Tuesday evening, seemed to contradict that reassurance. “Any willful violation or refusal, failure, or neglect to comply” with the mandate would be punishable as a Class 1 misdemeanor, the full document read — an offense that can carry up to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.