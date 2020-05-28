Richmond police say ‘everything is contained’ after shooting

Richmond police say ‘everything is contained’ after shooting
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue around 4:45 a.m. for the shooting. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 28, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 7:02 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say “everything is contained” following a shooting early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue around 4:45 a.m.

NBC12 crews saw about a dozen police vehicles on the scene with a portion of the road blocked off.

Police say multiple shootings occurred but none of the injuries are life-threatening.

At this point, police say there is no threat to the public and there are no suspects in the case.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.