Richmond police say ‘everything is contained’ after shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say “everything is contained” following a shooting early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Southlawn Avenue around 4:45 a.m.
NBC12 crews saw about a dozen police vehicles on the scene with a portion of the road blocked off.
Police say multiple shootings occurred but none of the injuries are life-threatening.
At this point, police say there is no threat to the public and there are no suspects in the case.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.