Richmond and Henrico Health District holding community COVID-19 testing events in June
A woman is tested for COVID-19 in a parking lot in Richmond where the health department set up a temporary walk-up testing center. (Source: Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
May 28, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 5:45 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health District has announced community COVID-19 testing events for the first week of June.

The testing events will be 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Monday, June 1 – The Saint Paul’s Baptist Church, 700 E. Belt Blvd. (South Richmond). If the event is rained out, those with appointments for Saint Paul’s Church will be rescheduled for the June 2 testing at Diversity Richmond
  • Tuesday, June 2 – Diversity Richmond Event Hall, 1407 Sherwood Ave., rain or shine (North Richmond)
  • Thursday, June 4 – Tuckahoe Middle School, 9000 Three Chopt Road, rain or shine (West Henrico)

Testing will be done by appointment. Citizens can call the Richmond and Henrico COVID-19 Hotline at 804-205-3501 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Walk-up testing will only be offered while supplies last.

