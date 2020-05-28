Richmond businesses excited to reopen Friday with safety guidelines in place

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friday, businesses in Richmond will join other parts of the state in entering phase one of reopening. While stores are opening, it still won’t be business as usual.
It’s been quite a while since customers have been able to browse all that Glassboat in Carytown has to offer. Closing because of the pandemic has led to a 50% reduction in sales.
"It’s about time…We’re happy to get back in the game,” Jennifer Holloway said.
Businesses like it will be able to reopen in Richmond beginning Friday. Things may look different. Only half of the business’ capacity is allowed inside, masks are required, and there’s now a degree of separation at checkout.
"It protects us and the customers,” Holloway said pointing to a divider that’s been erected. Even the way you pay is changing. "You put your card straight in so that we have this between us so that we never actually have to handle the card. We’re trying to cut down on that and the signing. We’ll just X out so that there’s less touching on the screen,” she said while demonstrating on the card reader.
Phase one of re-opening is welcomed news for restaurants, too. You won’t be able to dine in, but you can dine out.
"The amount of calls that we’ve received of people asking if they can sit on the patio, if we receive that many patrons, it will be good business,” Angela Whitley of Burger Bach said. Outdoor seating will at least get some customers back in.
Not only is the business ready to serve again, but customers are also ready to show up.
"To put a smile on someone's face and have them sit at a table, who would've thought that would feel like a luxury,” Whitley said.
Burger Bach had to remove some of the benches from the patio to allow for social distancing. Per the governor, you obviously will be excused from wearing a mask when you’re eating outside of a restaurant.
