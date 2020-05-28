Prince George police looking for leads in shooting at Quality Inn

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Police are looking for leads in a shooting that left one man injured.
Officers were called to the Quality Inn on South Crater Road around 8:15 Thursday night after a man was shot.
The victim was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for injuries; he’s expected to survive.
Witnesses told police they saw two vehicles speeding from the area after the shooting. The vehicles are described as a white sedan and a black Jeep.
Detectives found numerous cartridge cases of various calibers on the scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
