Prince George police looking for leads in shooting at Quality Inn
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 28, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 10:23 AM

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Police are looking for leads in a shooting that left one man injured.

Officers were called to the Quality Inn on South Crater Road around 8:15 Thursday night after a man was shot.

The victim was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for injuries; he’s expected to survive.

Witnesses told police they saw two vehicles speeding from the area after the shooting. The vehicles are described as a white sedan and a black Jeep.

Detectives found numerous cartridge cases of various calibers on the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

