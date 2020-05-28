Police arrest man suspected of shooting Chesterfield officer in leg

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The person accused of opening fire on Chesterfield police officers Wednesday night, with a bullet striking one in the leg, has been arrested police said.
Around 8:45 p.m. officers were called for a reported shooting in the 5400 block of Remuda Drive.
On the way to the scene, a spokeswoman said officers spotted a suspicious vehicle on Cogbill Road matching the suspect description and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Castlewood Road and Treetop Condominiums.
“The vehicle stopped and a passenger exited the vehicle, fired several rounds at officers and fled,” Chesterfield police said.
One officer was hit in the leg and has non-life-threatening injures.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested without incident, police said.
Officers set up a perimeter and remained on scene searching for the shooter into the early morning hours.
Police obtained warrants for the suspect, identified as Lynell Alexander Jr., 33, of Richmond, for attempted capital murder, malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Alexander was arrested in Richmond Thursday afternoon with help from Richmond Police and the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.
The adult male victim of the initial shooting was found at a local hospital after he had been taken there by someone else. He had non-life-threatening injures. That shooing incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251.
