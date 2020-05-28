Police arrest 2 in connection to shooting death of woman

Trevon A. Humes and Dennis S. Jones (Source: Richmond police)
May 28, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 3:23 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have arrested two people in connection to the shooting death of a woman in April.

Trevon A. Humes, 27, of Richmond, is charged with first-degree murder and Dennis S. Jones, 56, of Richmond, is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On April 4, officers were called to the 3200 block of P Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Angela M. Rector, 30, of Richmond, suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

