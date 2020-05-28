Petersburg closes street to increase space for outdoor dining

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg has closed a portion of Sycamore Street to allow for increased outdoor dining.
The closure will be between Bank Street and Bollingbrook Street in the Old Towne area.
Petersburg officials said restaurants will remain in compliance with Virginia ABC regulations and Phase One of reopening guidelines.
The Old Towne Square area will be open for business starting with breakfast on May 29.
“While specific sections will be established for Longstreet’s Deli, DJ’s Rajun Cajun, and Old Towne’s Alibi, the remaining outdoor dining area is available for any patrons to enjoy. The three aforementioned restaurants are required to have a designated area as they will be serving alcoholic beverages,” the city said in a release.
This portion of Sycamore Street will remain closed until Phase Three of the Forward Virginia plan.
