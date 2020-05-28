Opening your business? You should probably flush your water first

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities is encouraging business owners to flush their water before reopening.
Since businesses have been closed since March, water has been sitting in the pipes. This can cause bacteria to grow and be unsuitable for drinking, hand washing and other uses.
“To ensure freshwater is being used by newly reopening businesses, we strongly encourage them to flush the water in their systems. This is important to maintain the public health and safety of all residents and visitors,” says DPU Director Calvin D. Farr, Jr.
A good flush of the system should release any contaminants in the water.
More detailed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control can be found here.
