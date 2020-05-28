News to Know for May 28: ‘Everything contained’ after Richmond shooting; U.S. death toll surpasses 100,000; Severe weather threat dropping

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong thunderstorms today with gusty winds and a low-end tornado threat.
The threat is dropping. The most likely time to see storms in Richmond will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tropical Storm Bertha surprised the South Carolina coast Wednesday, forming and making landfall within two hours, bringing a poor beach day of rain and gusty winds, but no major problems.
Forecasters expected the bad weather but didn’t predict it to organize so quickly and become the second named storm before the official start of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season.
Six hours after the tropical storm formed, the National Hurricane Center downgraded it to a depression well inland.
That’s what Richmond police say following a shooting early this morning. We’re told multiple shootings occurred but none of the injuries are life-threatening.
At this point, police say there is no threat to the public and there are no suspects in the case.
Chesterfield police are searching for the suspect who shot an officer in the leg on Wednesday night.
It happened on Remuda Drive during a traffic stop. The driver was arrested, but the passenger left the vehicle and shot at officers. Officers described the suspect as a man wearing black clothing.
Police are urging residents to stay inside and call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious.
Coronavirus has now killed more than 100,000 Americans, with more than a quarter of those in New York.
Cases across the country are now nearing 1.7 million.
In Virginia, more than 1,200 people have died from the virus; more than 40,000 have tested positive.
Governor Ralph Northam will give an update on the state’s response to coronavirus this afternoon at 2. You can watch it on our news app and Facebook page.
We’re just a day away from Richmond moving into phase one of reopening, but Mayor Stoney still has concerns.
Stoney says the city’s positivity rate is flat but still hovers between 23 and 24 percent, much higher than the state average.
He’s also disappointed by the governor’s decision to not allow a modified phase one for Richmond, which would keep restrictions on salons and places of worship - even longer.
Stoney wants people to wear masks anywhere in public, in addition to the governor’s order of wearing masks inside businesses.
What was supposed to be a historic SpaceX launch has now been postponed.
Yesterday, we were expecting to see NASA’S first manned launch in nine years. It’s also the first time a private company will be lifting humans into space.
Unfortunately, the weather did not cooperate. It is now scheduled to launch from the Kennedy Space Center Saturday at 4:33 p.m. - we will live stream it all on our Facebook page and website.
The old Dominion building downtown is coming down, which means lots of road closures in the city. And some of them start today.
3,300 pounds of explosives will be used to implode the 21-story office tower, starting in the basement and working its way up.
Saturday’s demolition is scheduled for 7 a.m. Here’s everything you need to know.
